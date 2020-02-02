DANIELS, Rev. Dr. Ivery, Sr.

DANIELS DANIELS - Rev. Dr. Ivery, Sr. Pastor of White Rock Baptist Church, Buffalo, NY, 1967-2020. On January 26, 2020, our Lord saw fit to grant peace and eternal rest to our beloved. Rev. Dr. Daniels will lie in state on Friday, February 7, 2020, 11 AM-9 PM in White Rock Baptist Church, 480 E. Utica St. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 8, 2020, 10 AM-11 AM at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 701 E. Delavan Ave., where the Homegoing Celebration will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Final arrangements entrusted to THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., Buffalo, NY. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com