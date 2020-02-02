CZAPSKI, Anna (Ilecki)

December 26, 2019, at age 97. Beloved wife of the late Eugene R. Czapski; loving mother of Christine VanKouwenberg (John), John (Terrie), Steven (Rosemarie), Edward (Rebecca), and the late Katherine Kipp; cherished grandmother to 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Florence Ilecki (late Helen), late Frances Kulaw (late Jacob), late Helen Zak (late Thaddeus), late Celia Dudas (late Joseph) and the late Lucille Trybuskiewicz (late Matthew); also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, February 8th at 2:30 P.M. at the Emmaus Catholic Church in Lakeway, TX.