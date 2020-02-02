CRADDOCK, Allan H.

CRADDOCK - Allan H. January 31, 2020, of Grand Island. Husband of the late Margaret A. Craddock; father of Dr. Joseph (Marcy) Craddock, Chris (Jessica) Craddock, Karen (Michael) DeMartin and Denise (Scott) Hendershot; grandfather of Eric, Noah and Laura Craddock, Reagan and Ethan Craddock, Allison, Collin, Nathan and Tessa DeMartin, Jackson, Wilson and Maxwell Hendershot. Predeceased by three brothers and two sisters. Funeral services private. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Online condolences at kaiserfuneral.com