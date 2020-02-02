COOK, Michelle A. "Micki"

Cook - Michelle A. "Micki" Age 72, of Summerfield, FL passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020. She was born in Gloversville, NY on December 14, 1947. She was a 1970 graduate of SUNY Oswego where she earned a Bachelor's degree in Education. Micki enjoyed volunteering at several churches in Western New York and Florida. Locally, she was a member of The Garden Worship Center in Belleview, FL. Micki made all kinds of crafts that were donated to church bazaars and fund raisers. Her primary love was entertaining family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 50 years Wade Cook; children Brett Cook and Candice Czaplak (Gus); mother Mary Gifford; brother Jack Gifford; sister Judy Gifford; grandchildren Zackry and Zavier. A celebration of life will be held at The Garden Worship Center, 12740 SE County, Hwy. 484, Belleview, FL 34420, on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Garden Worship Center in memory of Michelle "Micki" A. Cook. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hiers-baxley.com.