COLEMAN, Joan D. (Reister)

COLEMAN - Joan D. (nee Reister)

Of Tonawanda, entered into rest January 27, 2020. Devoted mother of Donald (Barbara) Coleman, Deborah (Michael) Kerr, Dean (Kay) Coleman, and the late Linda (David) Crosby; cherished grandmother and great-grandmother of many; dear sister of the late Ralph (late Sis) Reister; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. A private interment was held at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com