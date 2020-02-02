BURGHARDT, Susan L. (Tiebor)

Suddenly, January 31, 2020, beloved wife of Jeffery L. Burghardt; devoted mother of Bill J. Burghardt and Pam (Mike) Montella; dear sister of Eileen Stirling and Jill Tiebor-Franz; aunt of many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM, where Funeral Services will be held Wednesday at 9 AM. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com