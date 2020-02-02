Buffalo City Hall to be lit purple and gold in honor of Kobe Bryant

The dome of Buffalo's City Hall – which is usually lit by white lights – will shine purple and gold in honor of basketball star Kobe Bryant on Sunday night.

Bryant, 41, died Jan. 26 when a helicopter carrying him, his 13-year-old daughter and seven other people crashed into a hillside in California.

In a statement, Mayor Byron Brown's spokesman Michael DeGeorge said the illumination was ordered in remembrance of Bryant and "the others who lost their lives in last Sunday's helicopter crash."

Bryant retired from the NBA in 2016 after 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Investigators have not yet determined the cause of last week's fatal accident.