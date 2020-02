BROWN, Norman Victor, Sr.

BROWN - Norman Victor, Sr. Departed this life January 23, 2020. Memorial Services will be conducted Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Tried Stone Baptist Church, 559 Woodlawn Avenue. At the request of the family, there will be no prior visitation. Arrangements by Thomas T. Edwards funeral home, inc., 995 Genesee St. Condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com