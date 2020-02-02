BIONDI, Matthew M.

January 27, 2020, age 48. Beloved companion and best friend of Camille L. Tabone; son of Sharon (nee English) Biondi and the late Angelo M. Biondi; brother of Renee Biondi and Mark Biondi. There will be no prior visitation. Private Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by GRECO FUNERAL HOME. If desired, memorials may be made in Matthew's memory to North Shore Animal League America, 25 Davis Ave., Port Washington, NY 11050. Please share your condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com