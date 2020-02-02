BEHRENDT, Donald F.

BEHRENDT - Donald F. Of Hamburg, NY, January 25, 2020. Dearest father of Thomas A. (Sara) Behrendt; grandfather of Cash T. and Eli M. Behrendt. The family will be present Tuesday, February 4, 2020, from 5 - 7 PM for a Celebration of Life Gathering at the CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 873 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, NY, (716) 824-6435, where a Memorial Service will immediately follow at 7 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Online condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com