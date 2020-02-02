BAUMGARTEN, Laura M. (Hermann)

January 31, 2020, beloved wife of the late Robert A. Baumgarten; loving mother of Nancy L. Walker; cherished grandmother of John (Nunzia) Walker; great-grandmother of Francesca Walker and Tyler Walker. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave., Monday from 4-7 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., on Tuesday at 10:45 AM (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Laura's memory to Erie County S.P.C.A. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com