BASS, Sally (Schweitzer)

January 30, 2020. Wife of the late Harold Bass; loving mother of Susan (William) Ostroff, Jeffrey, Steven (Louanne), and the late Robert Bass; sister of Jerome (Elaine) Schweitzer; devoted grandmother of Joseph (Rachel), Becca, David, Robert, Alexander, Michael, and Michelle. Services were held at the convenience of the family. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com. Memorials may be made to the Beechwood Blocher Foundation C/O Wells House. No formal Shiva. Arrangements by Mesnekoff Funeral Home.