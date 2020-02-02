BARTH, Ruth Helen (Marshall)

January 30, 2020, loving wife of the late Frank X. Barth; loving mother of Elizabeth Barth (Dale) Harten; sister of the late Robert A. (Lillian) Marshall, William D. (Lila) Marshall and Ethel E. Marshall; aunt of Douglas Marshall, Ellen Marshall, Greg (Val) Marshall and Susan (Brian) Dowd; great-aunt of William Marshall Nielsen, Christopher Dowd, Sara Elizabeth Dowd, Kelly Marshall (Tim) Naab, Amy Marshall Wolfson, Kristi (Brian) Fields and Scotty (Kim) Marshall; great-great-aunt of Cooper Naab, Ryder Naab, Anastasia Wolfson, Ivy Wolfson and Karli Grace Fields; also survived by her Cocker Spaniels, Calvary Episcopal Church Family, cherished friends, especially Cindy Ellen Clark, and all of her daughter's friends from Elmwood-Franklin, Buffalo Seminary, St. Lawrence University, and Byron-Bergen CSD, whom she loved dearly. No prior visitation. Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at the Calvary Episcopal Church, 20 Milton St., Williamsville, NY 14221, on Friday, February 14, at 10 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Contributions may be made to Calvary Episcopal Church. Online condolences may be offered at ww.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com