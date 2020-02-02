BAIN, Agnes M. (Hawkins)

BAIN - Agnes M. (nee Hawkins)

Entered into eternal rest January 28, 2020; daughter of the late Frank D. and Genevieve (nee Riley) Hawkins; cherished sister of Alforna Evans, Donald F. (Shukriyyah) Hawkins, the late Paulette (late Hazel) Keitt, the late Bernadette A. Hawkins and the late Franklin D. Hawkins; also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Monday, February 3, 2020, 11 AM-12 Noon, at Friendship Baptist Church, 402 Clinton St., where a Celebration of Life will immediately follow. Reverend Edward Jackson, Jr. officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by Thomas t. edwards funeral home, inc., 995 Genesee St., Buffalo. Share condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com