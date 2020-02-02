ANDROSS, George R. "Andy"

Of Grand Island, entered into rest on January 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Judy (nee Biggie) Andross; devoted father of Traci Andross Terlecky, Andrew Andross and Alexandria (Josh) Fry; cherished step-father of Justin (Rachael) Selzler and Greg (Danielle) Halbert; adored grandfather of Nicholas George, Sophia, Julien, Josh, Edmund, Jonny, Alayna, Willow, Amber, Emma, Ari, Robert and the late Samuel; dear brother of Edward (Karen) Andross and Linda (Tony) Cellini; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 4-8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Stephen's Church, 2100 Baseline Rd., Grand Island, on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 10am. Please assemble at church. Inurnment St. Stephen's Cemetery. A Celebration of Andy's life will follow Ellden's Grill & Banquet at River Oaks Golf Club, 201 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY, PO Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240 or the Alzheimer's Association of WNY, 6125 Sheridan Dr. Ste. 100, Williamsville, NY 14221. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com