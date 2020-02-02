24-year-old man charged in connection with Batavia car break-ins

A 24-year-old Livingston County man has been charged with numerous counts of criminal possession of stolen property in connection with recent car break-ins in Batavia, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

Daniel J. Lewis was arrested at 8 p.m. on Feb. 1, police said, following a weeklong investigation.

Lewis was initially taken into custody on Jan. 24, when police received reports that he attempted to enter several cars near Rollin Circle East in Batavia. At the time, police said, Lewis was in possession of items believed to have been taken from other cars in the area.

Lewis was charged with 22 counts of criminal possession of stolen property, including checking account numbers and credit cards, the Sheriff's Office said.

He was scheduled to appear in Batavia Town Court on Feb. 6.