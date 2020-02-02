Two residents hospitalized after fire at Lewiston apartment complex

Two people were hospitalized and two apartments destroyed following a Saturday fire at an Oriole Lane apartment building, according to a statement Lewiston Fire Company No. 1 posted to Facebook Sunday.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at the Woods at Blairville apartment complex just after 10:30 p.m., the company said.

Two residents were injured in the fire, according to the statement.

One woman, who the company did not name, was transported to Erie County Medical Center after suffering burns and airway injuries as she tried to put the fire out. A second resident was taken to Mount St. Mary's Hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters also said they rescued a dog from the building. There were no injuries among firefighters.

According to Lewiston No. 1, investigators from the Town of Lewiston Fire Prevention Bureau and Niagara County Origin and Cause Team were working to determine the cause of the fire.