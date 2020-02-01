WASMUND, Karen C. (Drescher)

WASMUND - Karen C. (nee Drescher)

Of Angola, NY entered into eternal rest on January 29, 2020 at age 76. Loving wife of 57 years to Ronald E. Wasmund; dearest mother of Kimberley Sue (Paul) Heath, Tamara Lynn Wasmund, Dawn Marie (Karl) Wasmund-Ringer and Amy Margaret (William) Seiders; sister of Thomas (Katherine) Drescher; sister-in-law of Pamela (Wallace) Jaroszewski, Nancy (late Victor) Musielak, Barb Cabic, Sharon (Late Gerald) Wasmund and the late Neil Wasmund; also survived by twelve grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will be present to receive friends Monday, February 3, 2020 from 12 to 2 PM and 4 - 8 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME INC. 262 N. Main St. Angola, NY. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 4, at 1 PM in the St. John Lutheran Church, Gold Street, Angola, NY.