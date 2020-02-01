SLATER, Amy (Avrunin)

January 30, 2020. Beloved wife of Irving Slater; loving mother of Cindy (Jack) Radko, Jamie, Michael and Paul Slater; sister of Norma Stern; grandmother of Heidi (Darius Barber) Radko and Guinevere Slater; also survived by nieces, cousins and loving friends. A Funeral Service will be held Sunday at 1 PM at MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., E. Amherst 14051. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the International Institute of Buffalo, 864 Delaware Ave., Buffalo 14209. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com. Shiva will be at Irv's residence following the interment.