SENDKER - Ronald C. January 24, 2020 age 86. Beloved husband of Arlaine "Arly" (nee Haller); dear father of Matthew (Roberta) and Christopher (Karen); loving grandfather of Daniel (Shreya), Megan, Andrew, and Emily; brother of the late Edmond (Joan). Funeral services at Clarence Presbyterian Church, 9675 Main St., Clarence, Saturday, February 8th at 1PM. Ron was a Korean era Army veteran, longtime owner of Circle Optical, volunteered with Habitat for Humanity and was involved with Rotary Club. Donations may be made in Ron's name to Habitat for Humanity of Buffalo. Please share your online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com