Security cameras stolen from store under construction

Thieves took 47 security cameras recently from a business under construction on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Wheatfield, Niagara County sheriff's deputies reported.

The soon-to-be-opened new location for Pellicano's Marketplace was victimized sometime between Jan. 6 and 24, according to reports. In addition to the cameras, various pieces of LED lighting were also taken. The items were new in boxes and were being stored near the refrigeration units inside the building under construction. Deputies said that numerous contractors have been in and out of the building in recent weeks.

Pellicano's is in the process of moving out of its longtime location further up Niagara Falls Boulevard near Niagara Falls to a location closer to the North Tonawanda city limits. The relocation is expected to occur later this year, according to reports.