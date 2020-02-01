Recently filled propane tank eyed in Lockport fire

A recently filled 100-pound propane tank is being eyed as a possible cause of a garage fire in the Town of Lockport, Niagara County sheriff's deputies said.

Emergency crews responded to the address at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to find a garage behind the apartment complex at 6331 Robinson Road fully engulfed in flames. The fire then spread to a 1997 Dodge Ram parked near the garage.

Deputies said that several propane tanks stored at the site exploded during the blaze, for which there was no damage estimate. Crews from the Rapids and South Lockport fire companies responded. No injuries were reported.

A resident told deputies that he had recently traveled to the Tuscarora Reservation to have a 100-pound propane tank filled there. The can was placed inside the garage and was later noticed to be spewing flames, according to reports on the incident.