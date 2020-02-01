Police seek public's help as they investigate shooting in Buffalo

A 24-year-old Buffalo man who was found shot early Saturday is recovering as city police seek help with the case.

Officers found the man after being called to an area near Fillmore Avenue and the Kensington Expressway at 2:10 a.m. That's where they found the victim, but detectives are investigating where the shooting actually occurred, police said in a statement.

The victim, whom police did not identify, was listed in fair condition Saturday in Erie County Medical Center.

Police are asking anyone with information about the matter to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 847-2255.