PISCITELLO, Gerald A.

PISCITELLO - Gerald A. Of Hamburg, NY passed away January 28, 2020 at the age of 85, survived by his loving wife of 60 years Martha (nee Moschner); loving father of Shari (Franklin) Downing, David Piscitello and James Piscitello Cherished Grandfather of Tyler Piscitello, Nicolas Piscitello and Cameron Piscitello, Franklin Downing III and Alexander Downing; great-grandfather of Jaxon Piscitello; and many nieces, nephews, friends and relatives. Predeceased by a brother Anthony and four sisters Caroline Wehling, Grace Hontz, Auleen Schmitt and Virginia Klontz. He was a graduate of North Collins High School and served in the US Army Reserves and a proud retiree of the Ford Stamping Plant where he was a Supervisor for 39 years.He was the founding member and 58 year member of the Flying Knights of Hamburg Radio Controlled Flying Club where he held many leadership positions. He enjoyed building, flying and teaching others the art of flying and treasured all the friends he made. He and his wife wintered in Florida so his passion for flight continued year-round.He loved his Family dearly. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Saturday at 11 am from St. Joseph's RC Church in Gowanda, NY. Arrangements are under the direction of Mentley Funeral Home, Inc., 105 East Main Street, in Gowanda. The Piscitello and Downing families would like to thank the caring staff at Mercy Hospital and the Cleveland Clinic for their tireless efforts and kindness during his brief illness.