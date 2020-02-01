One man treated after North Tonawanda bedroom fire

One resident, an adult male, was taken to a hospital for treatment of possible smoke inhalation after a fire in a North Tonawanda home Saturday night.

The blaze started about 7:08 p.m. in a second-floor bedroom of a two-story home at 693 Christiana St., North Tonawanda Fire Capt. Aaron Mohr said.

The fire was brought under control in about an hour. No damage estimate has been made and the cause remains under investigation, Mohr said. The residents were planning to stay with friends.