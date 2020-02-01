Niagara Falls School Board names replacement for Restaino

Vincent "Jimmy" Cancemi has been chosen as the new president of the Niagara Falls Board of Education, replacing Mayor Robert M. Restaino, who had to leave the board when he took on his new office Jan. 1.

Cancemi, the owner of a furniture business, had been vice president of the board, to which he was first elected in 2007.

The school district also announced that Ronald Barstys will be the new vice president. He is the director of special programs at the Orleans-Niagara Board of Cooperative Educational Services. He is a former Niagara Falls science teacher.

Clara Dunn was appointed to fill Restaino's unexpired term as a trustee, which runs out in June. Dunn worked in the city Economic Development Department for more than 25 years and still serves on the board of the NFC Development Corp., the city development agency.