Mike Harrington's NHL Power Rankings

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.

1. Washington Capitals. Ovechkin countdown hits 695. Five to go. (1)

2. St. Louis Blues. Perron (23-30-53) has been key to filling hole left by Tarasenko's injury. (2)

3. Boston Bruins. Marchand actually throws down and gets decision vs. Jets' Ehlers. (3)

4. Pittsburgh Penguins. Crosby confounds Flyers with OT winner. (4)

5. Tampa Bay Lightning. Entered weekend with top goal differential in league at plus-40. (5)

6. Colorado Avalanche. MacKinnon & Co. hit town Tuesday and they're always a good show. (6)

7. Columbus Blue Jackets. Bummer we didn't get to see Elvis in the net here Saturday. (8)

8. New York Islanders. Barzal pulls the shocker by dethroning McDavid for All-Star fastest skater. (9)

9. Florida Panthers. Have huge Atlantic showdown Monday in Toronto. (7)

10. Vancouver Canucks. Justin Bailey gets the call after offensive explosion in Utica. (11)

11. Carolina Hurricanes. Teravainen gets 50th point in game 51. (15)

12. Philadelphia Flyers. Have seven players with double figures in goals. (16)

13. Toronto Maple Leafs. Have to improve at home, where they entered the weekend 12-6-7. (18)

14. Dallas Stars. New York (area) State of Mind meeting Devils, Rangers, Islanders in four days. (10)

15. Edmonton Oilers. Must have Battle of Alberta playoff showdown with Flames. (12)

16. Calgary Flames. Tkachuk earned lots of respect by taking fight with Kassian. (13)

17. Vegas Golden Knights. Have not had the new coach bump you'd expect from DeBoer move. (17)

18. Arizona Coyotes. Sliding down standings with only three wins in last 10. (14)

19. Chicago Blackhawks. Skinner-like: After 41 goals last year, DeBrincat on pace for 19. (20)

20. Nashville Predators. Need to survive this week's Western roadie. (21)

21. Winnipeg Jets. Five straight losses, two points out of Central cellar. (19)

22. Montreal Canadiens. Former No. 3 overall pick Kotkaniemi sent to AHL. (25)

23. Minnesota Wild. Still on the fringe, six points out of West wild cards. (23)

24. New York Rangers. Zibanejad gets 90th goal, 200th point with New York. (24)

25. Buffalo Sabres. NBCSN certainly regretting Thursday's visit by Detroit as a national choice. Yikes. (22)

26. San Jose Sharks. Disasters continue as Hertl done for the year with ACL damage. (26)

27. Ottawa Senators. Sabres have had no answers for Pageau this season. (28)

28. Anaheim Ducks. Incredible mask worn by Gibson in honor of Kobe. (27)

29. New Jersey Devils. Bygone era: Honored 20th anniversary of 2000 Cup champions Saturday night. (29)

30. Los Angeles Kings. First career hat trick for Iafallo includes OT winner at Arizona. (30)

31. Detroit Red Wings. Sabres have to beat them here Thursday, right? Right? (31)