Malone's goal extends Amerks' win streak

Sean Malone’s ninth goal of the season snapped a third-period tie and gave the Rochester Americans a 3-2 triumph over the Binghamton Devils at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Binghamton and extend the Americans’ win streak to five games.

Brett Murray’s second goal of the game at 8:37 of the second period tied the game at 2-2. Earlier in the period Murray had scored on the power play at 5:05 with Casey Mittelstadt and Jacob Bryson assisting. That tied the game at 1-1.

Binghamton scored the game’s first goal when Michael McLeod put the Devils on the board with 6 seconds left in the opening period.

After Murray’s first goal tied it, Marian Studenic scored unassisted to put Binghamton in front again at 6:40. Eric Cornel and Zach Redmond, his 22nd of the season, had the assists in the winning goal by Malone, a former Harvard star from

West Seneca.

Murray, who has seven goals this season, was the game’s first star. Second star went to Malone, who along with defenseman Nathan Paetsch had an assist on Murray’s second goal. Michael MacLeod of the Devils was the third star.

It was the first two-goal game of the season for Murray, a 21-year-old 6-foot-5, 235 pound left wing from Bolton, Ont.

Andrew Hammond made 30 saves for Rochester while Cory Schneider had 24 for Binghamton.

The win left Rochester (26-13-2-4, 58 points) four behind first-place Belleville (29-14-3-1, 62 points) in the North Division standings of the American Hockey League. Belleville won its game on Saturday, 5-4, in overtime at the Laval Rocket. Utica is in third place in the division, two points behind Rochester.

Rochester will put its win streak on the line at Cleveland on Wednesday before returning home for a Friday night game against the Syracuse Crunch. The Amerks will play a 4 p.m. game at Toronto on Saturday.