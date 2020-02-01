Late pins give Falconer-CV Division 2 Dual wrestling title

Brayden Newman scored a pin at 106 pounds in the final weight class, giving Falconer-Cassadaga Valley a dramatic victory in the championship match of the New York State Public High Schools Athletic Association dual wrestling championship at the SRC Arena and Convocation Center in Syracuse.

Falconer-Cassadaga Valley edged Mount Sinai of Section XI (Suffolk County) for the Division 2 championship. Minisink Valley of Section IX won the Division 1 title.

It was a dramatic finish that needed some heroic efforts in Division 2 for the wrestlers from Chautauqua County.

Needing a pin a 220 pounds to stay in the match, Falconer-CV got it from Collin Beichner, who won by fall over Gian Luca Ferrara in 2:56.

Needing another pin, the champions got it from Collin Mower at 285 by fall over Alex Day at 5:44 with time expiring. That put Falconer-CV in the lead, 34-33.

Mount Sinai won a decision at 99 pounds to go ahead, 39-34, leaving it to Chase to get a pin and give Falconer the title. He did just that, winning by Fall over Derek Menechino in 1:49.

Falconer-CV was one of four Section VI teams to qualify for the State Duals. In Division 1, Lancaster ran into No. 1 seed Minisink Valley and lost 64-11, then was eliminated by Commack, 38-22. Niagara Wheatfield fell to No. 2 seed Fox Lane, 57-12, and MacArthur, 34-32.

Iroquois in Division 2 lost to Central Square-III, 47-12 and defeated Gouveneur, 58-24, but did not advance.

Falconer-CV triumphed over Palmyra-Macedon of Section V, 51-31, and Central Valley of Section IX, 45-33, in pool matches and defeated W.T. Clarke of East Meadow, 42-30.