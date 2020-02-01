Kozlowski, Maryanna (Groblewski)

January 29, 2020; Beloved wife of the late Thaddeus; devoted mother of Mark (Gail) Kozlowski, Michael (Maureen) Kozlowski, Mary Ellen (Philip) Roma, Elizabeth (Andrew) Skrzypczyk, Thomas (Michele) and the late James Kozlowski; loving grandmother of ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; predeceased by two brothers and two sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC. 2005 Clinton St., (corner South Ogden), Sunday from 12 to 5 PM. Maryanna was the recipient of the St. Joseph Workers' award in 1986. Memorials in Mrs. Kozlowski's name may be made to the Alzheimers Association. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernard's Church, Monday, at 9:30 AM (please assemble at church). Flowers gratefully declined. Please share online condolences at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com