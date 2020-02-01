KLIMAS, Helen

KLIMAS - Helen Unexpectedly January 29, 2020, age 70. Daughter of the late Joseph and Irene (nee Wojtarowicz); sister of Maria (Lou) Mory and the late Sophie Liebel; aunt of Michele (Gary) Litwin, Jessica (Robert) Drzewucki, and Joseph Mory; great-aunt of Sydney, Zachary, Tyler, Mason, and Noah. Mass of Christian Burial at Christ the King Church, Main St. at Lamarck, Amherst Monday at 11 AM. No prior visitation. Donations in Helen's name may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com