JAMES, Sally M. (Scott)

JAMES - Sally M. (nee Scott)

Age 63 of Buffalo, NY, passed away on January 22, 2020. Daughter of the late Dorothy and Robert Scott; sister of Suzanne (Kenneth) Roberts, Robert (Tammy) Scott and John (Tammi) Scott; cherished aunt of Anthony Roberts, Bobby Scott, Kaitlin (Trey) Marinello, Andrew Scott (Michael Ettannani), Brittany Scott, Jordan Rudolph, Bronwyn Scott, Joh Scott and Zachary Scott. No prior visitation. Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made in Sally's name to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center at give.roswellpark.org. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com