HAEGELE, Frieda (Bauer)

Of Hamburg, January 29, 2020. Wife of the late Frederick H. Haegele; mother of Fredrick V. Haegele; sister of the late Otto Bauer and Marie Bauer. Friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at SS Peter and Paul Church Monday at 10 AM. No prior visitation. Mrs. Haegele was a former Eucharistic Minister at SS. Peter and Paul Church. Please register at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com