Griffs hockey wins in OT, NU falls

Canisius’ men’s hockey team needed an overtime period but came away with a victory on Friday night.

Nick Hutchinson scored with 26 seconds left in overtime to lift Canisius over Army, 3-2, at the Tate Rink in West Point.

It was Hutchinson’s 14th goal of the season, a team-best. Matt Hoover and Keaton Mastrodonato had the remaining Canisius goals.

The Golden Griffins improved to 7-14-4 overall and 6-9-4-3 in Atlantic Hockey play. They’ll conclude the series at Army on Saturday at 4:05 p.m.

Niagara also went to overtime but didn’t have success, falling 3-2 to Bentley at the Bentley Arena in Waltham, Mass.

Ryan Naumovski and Jack Billings scored for the Purple Eagles (6-15-4, 6-9-4 AHA).

Billings’ goal had tied the game at two midway though the second period.

Bentley scored the game-winner just over a minute into the extra period. The two teams will conclude their series on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. at Bentley.