GAWLIK, Frank S.

GAWLIK - Frank S. January 29, 2020 of West Seneca, NY. Beloved husband of Janet (nee Drazek) Gawlik; dearest father of Roseanne (Tony) Bonafede, Stephen (Donna) Gawlik and Joseph Gawlik; loving grandfather of Amanda, Sarah, Cassandra, Calvin and Owen; son of the late Stephen and Helen (Kupiec) Gawlik; brother of the late Stanley (Patricia) Gawlik and late Sister Mary Matthew, CSSF. Frank was a former employee of Thorner-Sidney Press for 42 years and an Army Veteran of the Korean War. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass to be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 9 AM in Queen of Heaven RC Church, 4220 Seneca St., West Seneca. Arrangements by DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Send condolences to SmolarekCares.com