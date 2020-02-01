FUREY, Daniel J.

FUREY - Daniel J. Age 70, a lifelong Pierce Avenue resident, passed from this life on January 29, 2020. Born on March 28, 1949 in Niagara Falls, NY, he was the son of the late John T. And Geraldine L. (Mann) Furey. Danny as he was known, married Linda McClellan on June 8, 1974. In addition to his beloved wife of over 45 years, Danny is survived by children, Ericka (Michael) Brath, Sean Furey, Kelly (Michael) Bird, and James (Heidi) Furey; grandchildren, Ryan, Corinne, Kiarra, Aidan, Rhiannon, Andrew, Peighton, Grace and Faith; siblings, William F. (Nancy) Furey and Eileen (Shirley Boron) Furey and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be on Sunday, from 12 - 3 and 5 - 7 PM, in the Chapel of OTTO REDANZ FUNERAL HOME, 2215 Military Rd., Niagara Falls, NY. Danny's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, February 3rd at 10:00 AM, at Holy Family of Jesus, Mary and Joseph Parish at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 27th Street and Independence Avenue, Niagara Falls, NY, with Rev. Duane Klizek serving as celebrant. Everyone assemble at the church. Family and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorial offerings may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Michael R. Goodlander. To share condolences, view his tribute video and full life story visit, GOODLANDERCARES.com