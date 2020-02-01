Five UB students hurt, two critically, in crash with Amherst police car

Five University at Buffalo students were injured when their vehicle collided with an Amherst police car late Friday night.

Two of the students were listed in critical condition in Erie County Medical Center after the crash just before midnight on Sheridan Drive near Sweet Home Road, Amherst police said Saturday morning.

"The driver and four passengers involved in a car accident Friday night with an Amherst police vehicle are University at Buffalo students," UB spokesman Cory Nealon said in a statement Saturday afternoon.

"A representative from the university is at Erie County Medical Center, where the five students were taken for treatment. UB officials are in contact with the students’ families, and are providing whatever assistance is needed," the statement said.

Police said the officer was responding to an “in progress call for service” when his vehicle collided with a 2012 Chevrolet.

The driver of the Chevy was described as a 20-year-old woman from Centereach, N.Y. She suffered a head injury and was listed in stable condition.

Two of the passengers were in critical condition. Two others were in stable condition.

The officer was taken to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police have not released the names of the people involved.

The incident is under investigation. Police were seeking witnesses and asked for anyone with surveillance cameras or dash cams in the area to help with the investigation by calling the Amherst Police Department at 689-1311.