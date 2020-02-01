Five left homeless after Riverside blaze preceded by gunfire

A fire erupted Friday night in the basement of a Riverside multiple dwelling, moments after 10 bullets were fired at the house from a passing vehicle, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said Saturday.

No one was hurt either by the shooting or the flames at 3 Copeland Place, at the corner of Hunt Avenue. Two women who live in the building told police that they heard gunfire about 9:15 p.m. The bullets, fired by someone in a small gray sport utility vehicle, shattered several windows in the building.

Police said they found 10 9mm shell casings on Hunt Avenue.

About 9:30, a fire started in the basement. DeGeorge said damage was estimated at $6,000. Five adults are being aided by the American Red Cross. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, as does the gunfire.