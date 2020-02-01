FAHEY, Ellen M.

FAHEY - Ellen M. January 30, 2020, age 58. Beloved daughter of Robert F. Fahey and the late Marianne C. (nee Comerford) Fahey; dearest sister of Robert F. (Maureen) Fahey Jr., Carrie A. Fahey and Joanne F. (Bobby) Anderson; loving aunt of Robert F. (Katie) Fahey III, Kara (Ryan) Danison, Timothy (Megan Early) Walker Jr., Courtney (Robert) Duarte, Daniel (Gina) Fahey, Elissa Walker and Joseph (Anne) Fahey; cherished great-aunt of nine great-nieces and nephews; also survived by many cousins, friends and neighbors that loved Ellen dearly. The family will be present to receive friends Monday, February 3, 2020 from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (corner of Hopkins), Williamsville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Court at 8:45 AM. Family and friends invited. Everyone please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ellen's memory to Tabby Town (Friends for Felines, Inc.), 3701 McKinley Pkwy., Buffalo, NY 14219. In appreciation for all the love that Ellen's many relatives and friends have shown her through the years, the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com