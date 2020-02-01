Duplicate Bridge: Feb. 1, 2020

The Bridge Center of Buffalo and the Airport Bridge Club will take part in the ACBL International Fund game at noon today, Saturday, Feb. 1, with hand records and analysis. Winners will earn extra points at the district level.

• • •

The Airport Bridge Club offers extra points at no extra charge at all of its games next week. The game Wednesday, Feb. 5, starts at noon after a lesson at 10 a.m. from club director Bill Finkelstein.

• • •

The St. Catharines Sectional Tournament begins Friday, Feb. 7, in the Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont., and continues through Sunday, Feb. 9. There are pairs games at 1 and 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, knock-outs at 9 a.m. Saturday and Swiss teams at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. For more info, click this begins Friday, Feb. 7, in the Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont., and continues through Sunday, Feb. 9. There are pairs games at 1 and 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, knock-outs at 9 a.m. Saturday and Swiss teams at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. For more info, click this link

• • •

Congratulations to Bud Seidenberg, who won the most master points at last weekend’s Buffalo Winter Sectional Tournament in the Main-Transit Fire Hall in Amherst. He earned 22.14 points.

Other leading local players: Donna Steffan, 18.46 points; Jay Costello, 17.48; Saleh Fetouh, 15.59; and Fred Yellen, 15.40. For complete results, click this Bud Seidenberg, who won the most master points at last weekend’s Buffalo Winter Sectional Tournament in the Main-Transit Fire Hall in Amherst. He earned 22.14 points.Other leading local players: Donna Steffan, 18.46 points; Jay Costello, 17.48; Saleh Fetouh, 15.59; and Fred Yellen, 15.40. For complete results, click this link

• • •

Tournament calendar

2020

St. Catharines Sectional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 7, to Sunday, Feb. 9. For info, click this link.

Rochester Spring Sectional – Webster Columbus Center, 70 Barrett Drive, Webster. Saturday, March 28, and Sunday, March 29. For info, click this link.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen St. West. Tuesday, April 7, to Sunday, April 12. For info, click this link.

Rochester Intermediate/Novice Sectional – Friday, April 17, and Saturday, April 18.

Buffalo Spring Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, April 24, to Sunday, April 26.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 19, to Monday, May 25. For info, click this link.

Ithaca Sectional – Saturday, June 13, and Sunday, June 14.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Intermediate/Novice Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, June 26, to Sunday, June 28. For info, click this link.

Southwest Ontario Regional – Bingemans Conference and Convention Centre, 425 Bingemans Centre Drive, Kitchener, Ont. Tuesday, July 7, to Sunday, July 12.

Rochester Summer Sectional – Saturday, July 11, and Sunday, July 12.

Syracuse Regional – Holiday Inn Syracuse, 441 Electronics Parkway, Liverpool. Monday, Aug. 10, to Sunday, Aug. 16.

St. Catharines 299er Sectional – Bridge Centre of Niagara, 6-2E Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 15, and Sunday, Aug. 16.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Sept. 1, to Monday, Sept. 7.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 11, to Sunday, Sept. 13.

St. Catharines Regional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Tuesday, Sept. 15, to Sunday, Sept. 20.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Saturday, Oct. 3, and Sunday, Oct. 4.

Buffalo Regional – Buffalo Grand Hotel (formerly Adam's Mark), 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 20, to Sunday, Oct. 25.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Seneca County Office Building, 1 DiPronio Drive, Seneca Falls. Saturday, Nov. 7, and Sunday, Nov. 8.

Unit 255 Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Nov. 13, to Sunday, Nov. 15.

2021

Cleveland Rock and Roll Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, to Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, to Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.

St. Catharines Sectional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, to Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen St. West. Tuesday, March 30, 2021, to Sunday, April 4, 2021.

Buffalo Spring Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, April 16, 2021, to Sunday, April 18, 2021.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 25, 2021, to Monday, May 31, 2021.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Intermediate/Novice Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, June 4, 2021, to Sunday, June 6, 2021.

Southwest Ontario Regional – Bingemans Conference and Convention Centre, 425 Bingemans Centre Drive, Kitchener, Ont. Tuesday, July 6, 2021, to Sunday, July 11, 2021.

Rochester Regional – RIT Inn and Conference Center, 5257 W. Henrietta Road, Henrietta. Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, to Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021.

St. Catharines 299er Sectional – Bridge Centre of Niagara, 6-2E Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, and Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, to Monday, Sept. 8, 2021.

Great Lakes Sectional – Erie Bridge Center, 1221 Grant Ave., Erie, Pa. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, and Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, to Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

Buffalo Regional – Buffalo Grand Hotel (formerly Adam's Mark), 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, to Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.

St. Catharines Regional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, to Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.

Unit 255 Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Nov. 13, 2021, to Sunday, Nov. 15, 2021.

• • •

Bridge club websites

Click names for links.

Bridge Center of Buffalo.

Bridge Club Meridian.

Western New York Unit 116.

The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

• • •

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version normally appears in the Life & Arts section in the Saturday edition of The Buffalo News.

If it’s not in its usual place, Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date, which should bring up a link to it on the Buffalo News website.

Sometimes the online version does not materialize on the Buffalo News website, at least not in a timely fashion. Worse yet, columns from previous weeks sometimes cannot be accessed on the News website. But all is not lost. They are available in an appendix to Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

The online version contains unabridged scores and a longer list of notices. Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night.

Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.

• • •

Now a Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson begins the new year with more than 2,650 master points. He blogs about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Emerald Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.

• • •

Duplicate scores

Week of Jan. 20 to Jan. 26

ACBL Sanctioned Clubs

Airport Bridge Club Monday morning – North-south, A: Howard Foster and Mike Ryan, 62.92%; B: Judie Bailey and Dale Anderson, 55.42%; Barbara and Martin Pieterse, 54.17%; east-west, A/B: Ed Morgan and Larry Abate, 59.17%; Paula Kotowski and Bill Boardman, 58.75%.

Airport Bridge Club Monday afternoon – North-south, A: Howard Foster and Mike Ryan, 58.08%; B: Larry Abate and Ed Morgan, 53.70%; Paula Kotowski and Bill Boardman, 53.17%; east-west, A: Linda Burroughsford and Alan Greer, 60.17%; B: Gay Simpson and Joyce Greenspan, 57.33%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 56.92%.

Airport Bridge Club Tuesday morning – North-south, A: Judi Marshall and Allen Beroza, 68.75%; John Ziemer and Mike Ryan, 57.08%; B: Mary Terrana and Marilyn Sultz, 48.33%; Barbara and Martin Pieterse, 47.50%; east-west, A/B: Joanne LaFay and Sandi England, 70%; C: Alex Miller and Paul Ganley, 52.08%.

Airport Bridge Club Wednesday afternoon – North-south, A: Margaret Zhou and partner, 64.17%; Martha and John Welte, 63.33%; B: June Feuerstein and Dale Anderson, 55.83%; C: Judy and Bob Kaprove, 51.67%; east-west, A/B: Walt Olszewski and Martin Pieterse, 59.58%; C: Larry Abate and Vic Bergsten, 51.67%.

Airport Bridge Club Thursday morning – A: Elaine Kurasiewicz and Nancy Wolstoncroft, 59.26%; B: Linda Burroughsford and Davis Heussler, 53.70%; Sandi England and Walt Olszewski, 52.78%; Bob Sommerstein and Allen Beroza, 48.15%; C: Bill Boardman and Joe Rooney, 47.22%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Tuesday afternoon – Non-life masters. North-south, A/B: Judy Zeckhauser and Rivona Ehrenreich, 64.16%; Audrey Ray and Carol Roth, 57.57%; C: Rose Ann Grimaldi and Gail Pitterman, 56.52%; east-west, A: Joanne Nover and Agi Maisel, 59.70%; B/C: Marcia Wright and Susan Cardamone, 59.14%; Carol Licata and Michael Metzger, 58.63%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Wednesday morning – A: Bud Seidenberg and Fred Yellen, 63.02%; Saleh Fetouh and Jay Costello, 61.98%; B: Bill Rushmore and Stan Kozlowski, 55.73%; C: Mary Ball and Art Morth, 52.60%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday afternoon – 999er game. North-south, Joanne Nover and Agi Maisel, 57.44%; Vince Taeger and Joe Miranda, 57.14%; Paula Rosen and Jim McClure, 56.55%; Natalie Abramson and Marge Plumb, 52.38%; east-west, Dorothy and Larry Soong, 64.29%; Bill Noltee and Terry Camp, 52.38%; Carol Neuhaus and Paul Morgante, 50.60%; Margaret Zhou and Henry Porter, 48.21%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday evening – Tova Reinhorn and Ten-Pao Lee, 75%; (tie) Terry Fraas and Cathy Majewski, Gay Simpson and Dian Petrov, 59%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – (Tie) Joe Miranda and Sandi England, Bob and Joan Ciszak, 58.33%; Pepe Justicia-Linde and Dave Larcom, 54.17%; John Fiegl and Paul Zittel, 50%.

Bridge Club Meridian Monday morning – Donna Steffan and Saleh Fetouh, 60.42%; Margaret Zhou and Dian Petrov, 55.21%; Mary Ball and Art Morth, 53.13%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – Ginny Panaro and Anne O’Connor, 62.5%; Ed Harman and Art Morth, 60.78%; Jan O’Mara and Bill Rich, 50%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Tuesday evening – Roy Crocker and John Lewis, 64.06%; Jim and Paula Jones, 59.38%; John and Barbara Scott, 55.56%; Sushil Amlani and Walt Olszewski, 54.17%; Jim Lanzo and Jeff Bender, 49.48%.

Buffalo Winter Sectional Tournament Friday – A: John Ziemer and Vic Bergsten, 573 points; Judi Padgug and Fred Yellen, 565; B: Davis Heussler and David Colligan, 530; John Sinclair and Ten-Pao Lee, 498; C: Jim Lanzo and Eugene Georgini, 460.50.

Buffalo Winter Sectional Tournament Saturday – A: Donna Steffan and Bud Seidenberg, 389.50 points; B/C: Bob Sommerstein and Larry Abate, 340.

Buffalo Winter Sectional Tournament Sunday – Swiss teams. A: Bud Seidenberg, Saleh Fetouh, Jay Costello and Fred Yellen, 168 victory points; B: Shakeel Ahmad, Manju Ceylony, Allen Beroza and Bob Sommerstein, 135 vps; C: Chip Kean, Judy Zeckhauser, Peter Patterson and Paul Zittel, 93 vps.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Thursday morning – George Mayers and Marian Morber, 64%; Sam Grossman and Shirley Cassety, 59%; Joe Huber and Chuck Heimerl, 52%.

Canterbury Woods Duplicate Wednesday – North-south, Emily Wettlaufer and Dick Munschauer, 53.1%; Dottie Potembski and Jerry Stange, 51%; east-west, Ruth Jones and Bob Kaiser, 60.4%; David Reeves and Nelson Torre, 53.1%.

Clarence Senior Center Thursday – Bill Rogers and Stan Kozlowski, 67%; Lata Maheshwari and Bill Adolf, 63%; Jane and Paul Garvey, 47%.

email: danderson@buffnews.com