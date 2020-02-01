Cazenovia Recovery tries new way to win OK for housing for recovering addicts

With the Lockport Town Board unwilling to vote on a rezoning request, Cazenovia Recovery Systems has applied for a zoning variance for its proposed substance abuse rehabilitation facility.

The project includes renovation of the former Niagara County Infirmary into a rehabilitation facility for up to 44 clients, and a total of 65 apartments in five smaller buildings on the former county property and in five new buildings.

Approvals are needed from both the Town and City of Lockport because their boundary runs through the infirmary. But in the face of vocal neighborhood opposition, the city has imposed a moratorium on development applications for the Davison Road site, and the town has refused to move the boundary and shelved Cazenovia's rezoning request.

"There was no interest," town Supervisor Mark C. Crocker said Friday.

The town Zoning Board of Appeals will consider the variance Feb. 25. An attorney for Cazenovia and the landowner, LHC Holdings, has threatened a lawsuit if the project is not approved.