Jack Eichel had just scored another overtime winner and a few of his teammates gave him some cursory congrats Saturday after his laser produced the 2-1 victory over Columbus.

But most of the players were quickly nowhere near Eichel. And that was fine by him.

They jetted down to the other end of the ice, just inside the Buffalo blueline, some forming a circle and others a receiving line of sorts for goalie Carter Hutton.

We're closing in on Valentine's Day and this was Hutton's first win since nine days before Halloween. Twelve straight losses (0-8-4) had rendered him Linus Ullmark's backup and only that fluky leg injury Ullmark suffered Tuesday got Hutton back into the crease.

Some of the losses were hideous, some undeserved. But everyone in Blue and Gold on Saturday knew what this win meant.

"It was good on the group to recognize," Eichel said. "For one, he's an unbelievable teammate and someone who's loved in the room. Obviously it's tough when that happens but we haven't played that well in front of him defensively. When he has been really good, we haven't given him enough support with goals."

"It's nice," said Hutton, 34. "It's obviously a good thing. This is a team sport here and it's good to know you're well-liked and the guys appreciate what I put into this. It doesn't go unnoticed."

Hutton, remember, started the season 6-0 and was a big reason Buffalo was once 8-1-1. But he cratered since. His goals-against average in the last 12 starts entering Saturday was 4.04, 60th out of 61 NHL goalies who had made at least 10 appearances in that stretch. His save percentage of .872 (yuck) was dead last.

Six times, Hutton gave up at least five goals. He had three six-goal struggles, including the overtime loss in Vancouver when J.T. Miller popped the water bottle for the game-winner and the collapse in Philadelphia when the team learned a few minutes before faceoff that Eichel was out with an injury.

His best game in that stretch was his 41-save outing Nov. 30 in Toronto but even that one ended disastrously when Hutton flubbed John Tavares' 35-footer in OT.

Through it all, Hutton kept working with goalie coach Mike Bales. Head coach Ralph Krueger had no choice but to mostly bury Hutton behind Ullmark but resolved that practice and off-ice work before and after would pay off.

"Nobody gave up on Carter and Carter didn't give up on Carter," Krueger said. "We're not surprised but we're so pleased for him to see him have performances like this when the team desperately needed it. Good on him. He's such a character in this group, a real leader and a voice all the time whether he's starting or not."

Krueger's faith definitely has been rewarded the last two games as Hutton has stopped 49 of 52 shots. He looks calm in the crease and did a better job Saturday of controlling the puck and rebounds.

His teammates have stopped going haywire in front of him too. It's hard to remember any 10-bell saves Hutton made and Columbus was credited with just four high-danger chances by Naturalstattrick.com. By comparison, Montreal had 13 on Thursday night.

"He's a great person and a great teammate so you want to give that little bit more just because you know how hard he works," said Curtis Lazar, whose faceoff win in OT gave the Sabres possession for keeps. "He battles and competes every time he gets in net, if it's a practice or a game. He gets this chance here and he's taking it and running with it. I thought he's played two solid games here."

Hutton channeled one of Ryan Miller's favorite old terms when he called the game a "chess match." He correctly pointed out how neither team wanted to make the big mistake and it was kind of "protect" hockey.

The rest of us call it boring but that's largely the grind-it-out way Columbus plays. And as for the Sabres, they can't be into style points. Saturday was an example of how boring can be good.

"Everyone knows what's going on," Hutton said. "We're not stupid to the outside and the pressure that comes with the situation we're in. It was a big answer today."

Both for the team and for Hutton. Jonas Johansson is here to back up Hutton for now but the AHL All-Star is almost certain to get his first NHL start during next week's back-to-back against Detroit and the New York Rangers. You wonder if Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will get a couple NHL looks in March as well.

Hutton has one more year on his contract. He could use a few more good performances and so could the organization to feel that it's viable to still be on this roster next season.

"I'm just trying to stick with it," Hutton said. "I've played for a long time here and it wasn't like I just fell off a cliff here. There's a lot of things that go into this. For me, it was just sticking with it and being a good teammate."