Canisius, Niagara hockey teams fall

Army (15-11-2 12-8-2 AHA) cashed in for two power-play goals and defeated Canisius, 4-2, in their Atlantic Hockey Association game in the Tate Rink at West Point.

After a scoreless first period, Colin Bilek put the Black Knights in front, 2-0 with two second period scores, the first on the power play. Mason Krueger made it 3-0 before goals by Keaton Mastrodonato and Matt Long brought the Golden Griffins within a goal in the third.

Brendan Soucie wrapped it up for the Cadets with a power-play score with 4:48 left.

Jacob Barczewski had 29 saves for Canisius (7-15-4, 6-10-4 AHA). Trevor Kozlowski of Army turned back 14 shots.

In Waltham, Mass., Bentley took a 3-0 lead into the third period and defeated Niagara, 4-2, to sweep the two-game AHA series with the Purple Eagles. Ryan Cox and Ben Sokay scored in the third period for Niagara, the last coming with 2:56 to play. Luke Santerno scored unassisted for his second of the game with 37 seconds left to clinch it for the Falcons.

Brian Wilson made 18 saves in goal for Niagara (6-16-4, 6-10-4 AHA). Kirk Fraser had 23 for Bentley (12-13-3, 10-11-2 AHA).