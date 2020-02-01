Big 4: Northern Illinois edges UB women with late shot

Ally May hit a baseline jump shot with 5 seconds left, giving Northern Illinois a 64-63 upset over the University at Buffalo women in their Mid-American Conference women’s basketball game in DeKalb, Ill.

The Bulls did a good job of containing the Huskies’ senior scoring star Courtney Woods. The senior forward, who had averaged 23 points in her previous four games, was held to 15 points and 6 for 14 shooting. However, they left May open in scoring range and she hit her game-winner. It was only the second field goal of the game for the senior who finished with six points. She as averaging 4.7. Woods needed 17 points to become the third 2,000-point scorer in Northern Illinois history.

UB led by as many as 14 points, 34-20, with 1:34 left in the second quarter. The Huskies, however, had it down to 34-27 at halftime. NIU caught up when Mikayla Brandon’s 3-pointer gave the home team a 56-55 lead with 5:56 to play.

The Bulls went back in front, 60-59, on a 3-pointer by freshman Dyaisha Fair with 3:58 left and stayed in the lead until May’s game-winner.

Fair led UB with 23 points on 9 for 19 shooting. She made 4 of 9 3-pointers. Elea Gaba, another freshman, had 15 points on 6 for 7 shooting. Adebola Adeyeye had 15 rebounds for UB.

Despite the loss, the Bulls (14-6, 4-4 MAC) did not lose ground to the leaders in the East Division. That’s because Ohio (12-7, 5-3) and Kent State (10-8, 3-4) also lost. In the West Division, Central Michigan, an overtime winner over UB on Wednesday, won another in OT defeating Ohio.

In Loudonville, the Canisius women (2-17, 1-9 MAAC)suffered their second-worst loss of the season, falling to Siena, 93-64. The 29-point margin was topped only by the 31-point defeat at the hands of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference’s

second-place team, Marist, 90-59, On Jan. 9.

Danielle Sanderlin led the Golden Griffins with 15 points and nine rebounds. Amari Anthony had 22 points and Sabrina Piper 18 for the Saints (6-13, 4-6).

Marist (15-4, 8-2) rolled past Niagara, 82-57, on Saturday night in their game in Poughkeepsie for a sweep of the season series with the Purple Eagles.

Jai Moore led Niagara with 23 points, including five 3-pointers. She did not miss from 3-point range in the first half, keeping the Purple Eagles in the game, 38-25. Marist took charge in the third quarter, outscoring the home team, 27-17, in the 10-minute period.

Marist star Alana Gilmer led the Foxes with 23 points. Marist was coming off a 48-42 loss at Fairfield, its second defeat in MAAC play. The other loss was a home in overtime against Rider, 76-72.

Sunday’s games

Both Canisius and Niagara will have home games on Super Sunday afternoon, each trying to end a losing streak at three games.

The last-place Griffs (8-13, 3-7 MAAC) will face Marist (5-14, 4-6 MAAC) at 2 p.m. in the Koessler Athletic Center.

Niagara (6-14, 4-5) will be home to Quinnipiac (11-8, 6-3 MAAC) at 1 p.m. in the Gallagher Center.

Quinnipiac won at Canisius, 90-73, on Friday night while Marist was scoring a surprisingly one-sided 67-48 win at Niagara. Quinnipiac owns a 67-56 win over Niagara on Jan. 10. Niagara’s last three wins were by 1, 2 and 1 point, all in MAAC play.

The St. Bonaventure women (5-16, 2-6 Atlantic 10) will play a 1 p.m. game at Richmond (9-12, 2-5). It will be the first of two meetings between the teams this season. Richmond has won the last three.