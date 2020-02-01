Share this article

Area College Scores (Feb. 2)

Published

Saturday’s results

MEN’S HOCKEY

Buffalo State 4, Fredonia 3

B (10-7-2,6-3-1): Zach Remers 2g

ECC 9, Canisius UNYCHL 1

E: Brett Sardina 3g

Army 4, Canisius 2

Bentley 4, Niagara 2

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Buffalo State 4, SUNY Canton 3 (OT)

B (4-15, 2-10): Tristin Stetson gwg

MEN’S SWIMMING

Geneseo Invitational

at SUNY Geneseo

1, Geneseo 774.5; ... 4, Buffalo State 303.

Brockport 157, Fredonia 74

WOMEN’S SWIMMING

UB 146.5, Akron 133

UB 233, Duquesne 57

Geneseo Invitational, 12 p.m.

at SUNY Geneseo

1, Geneseo 821; ... 4, Buffalo State 278

Brockport 147, Fredonia 69

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Daemen 25-25-25, Alderson Broaddus 6-13-15

D (3-4): Matt Garry 10 kills

St. John Fisher 24-26-25-25, Daemen 26-24-20-18

Medaille 25-25-25, E. Mennonite 20-22-12

M (3-2): Jake Siwy 22 ast.

Mt. St. Joseph 25-21-25-25, Medaille 18-25-22-15

Elizabethtown 25-27-25, D’Youville 9-25-14

Misericordia 25-25-25, D’Youville 17-13-17

MEN’S TENNIS

UB 7, St. Bonaventure 0

WOMEN’S TENNIS

St. Bonaventure 7, Bucknell 0

Bucknell 4, Niagara 3

