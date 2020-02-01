Area College Scores (Feb. 2)

Saturday’s results
MEN’S HOCKEY
Buffalo State 4, Fredonia 3
B (10-7-2,6-3-1): Zach Remers 2g
ECC 9, Canisius UNYCHL 1
E: Brett Sardina 3g
Army 4, Canisius 2
Bentley 4, Niagara 2
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Buffalo State 4, SUNY Canton 3 (OT)
B (4-15, 2-10): Tristin Stetson gwg
MEN’S SWIMMING
Geneseo Invitational
at SUNY Geneseo
1, Geneseo 774.5; ... 4, Buffalo State 303.
Brockport 157, Fredonia 74
WOMEN’S SWIMMING
UB 146.5, Akron 133
UB 233, Duquesne 57
Geneseo Invitational, 12 p.m.
at SUNY Geneseo
1, Geneseo 821; ... 4, Buffalo State 278
Brockport 147, Fredonia 69
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Daemen 25-25-25, Alderson Broaddus 6-13-15
D (3-4): Matt Garry 10 kills
St. John Fisher 24-26-25-25, Daemen 26-24-20-18
Medaille 25-25-25, E. Mennonite 20-22-12
M (3-2): Jake Siwy 22 ast.
Mt. St. Joseph 25-21-25-25, Medaille 18-25-22-15
Elizabethtown 25-27-25, D’Youville 9-25-14
Misericordia 25-25-25, D’Youville 17-13-17
MEN’S TENNIS
UB 7, St. Bonaventure 0
WOMEN’S TENNIS
St. Bonaventure 7, Bucknell 0
Bucknell 4, Niagara 3
