A betrayal, then an 'assassination': Buffalo pair get 20 years in killing of 23-year-old

A defense attorney and the judge called the killing "an assassination."

The judge described one defendant's role as a friend's ultimate betrayal.

And while one defendant pulled the trigger and the other lured the victim to the scene, both received the same sentence for their crimes.

Brandon D. Jones, 24, and David N. Hunter, 23, each were sentenced Friday in Erie County Court to 20 years in prison for the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Mychal "Kellz" Brown. Brown, of Buffalo, was killed Feb. 21, 2017, near East Delavan and Roma avenues, close to the city border with Cheektowaga.

Jones and Hunter — both of whom were indicted on second-degree murder charges last year — each pleaded guilty in December to first-degree manslaughter.

"In my opinion, it was an assassination," Joseph J. Terranova, the defense attorney for Jones, told Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi. Bargnesi later used the same term before issuing his sentence.

Jones was the one who pulled the trigger. Two days after the killing, he was arrested after running from officers and was caught with the murder weapon, Bargnesi said.

Hunter and Brown had been friends, and Hunter lured Brown to the scene of the shooting, leading him to his death, the judge said.

"You betrayed that friendship in the ultimate way," Bargnesi said.

The judge later told Hunter he could safely say, "If not for you, Mychal Brown would be alive today."

Jones — known as "Bam," according to Buffalo police – was twice adjudicated as a juvenile delinquent and also had two convictions as a youthful offender, the judge said.

Jones is serving a prison sentence for a conviction on a weapons possession charge in Buffalo, according to online records from the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

Before issuing his sentence, Bargnesi asked Jones if he wanted to say anything.

"No, sir," Jones said.

Hunter — also known as "Little Dave" and "Sosa," according to police — went to prison in 2014 following a conviction for weapons possession. He was released from prison about three weeks before Brown's killing, according to state records.

Before he was sentenced, Hunter told the judge he takes responsibility for his actions.

"I'm sorry," Hunter said.

As part of their plea agreements, Bargnesi had committed to a sentencing range of 10 to 20 years. Defense attorneys for Jones and Hunter both asked the judge to consider sentences in the middle of that range.

Both Jones and Hunter were sentenced as "second violent felony offenders." Their sentences included five years' parole after they get released from prison. A weapons possession charge against Jones was dismissed.

Terranova and Brian K. Parker, Hunter's lead defense attorney, asked the judge to remove information about each defendant's alleged gang affiliation from a presentence investigation report authored by the Erie County Probation Department that's part of the case record. The alleged affiliations were never made part of the trial record, the attorneys said.

Probation officials wrote that Jones was a member of the Langfield/Edison gang, while Hunter was a member of the Davidson Bailey crew, according to the attorneys.

In 2015, Brown testified under subpoena in a gang case in federal court.

Natasha Anderson, Brown's aunt, read a letter in court from her nephew's mother, Tammy Brown.

In the letter, Tammy Brown said she misses her son's smile and his kisses on her forehead. She said she misses her son being the first to call her on her birthday, Mother's Day and New Year's Day.

"My heart still aches for him," Tammy Brown wrote.

Anderson also spoke before each sentencing.

Before Hunter's sentence was issued, Anderson pointed to his betrayal and referenced the Bible's Judas. Anderson said she prays Hunter takes time to reflect while imprisoned and take advantage of an opportunity to change his life.

"When you get out, make a difference," she told Hunter.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Christine M. Garvey and Patrick B. Shanahan. Hunter also was represented by attorney Seth J. Seegert.