State, county fair officials agree to work together on scheduling concerns

New York State Fair officials and leaders from county fairs across the state met Friday in response to concerns over how boosting the current 13-day schedule of the Great New York State Fair to an 18-day run next summer would affect local county fairs.

The meeting, held at the New York State Fair offices in Syracuse, lasted more than an hour, according to a release from Marty Biniasz, marketing manager for the Erie County Agricultural Society, sponsors of the Erie County Fair.

Biniasz said State Fair officials agreed to work with the county fairs to ensure that youth development, competitive exhibits and agricultural programs at the State Fair would begin at their originally scheduled dates and not at the start of the expanded days of the State Fair.

State Fair officials agreed to work with county fair officials and vendors to resolve concession routing concerns, Biniasz said.

The state and county fairs will also work to resolve issues about how the expanded State Fair schedule might affect the routing of available midway equipment, he added.