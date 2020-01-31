Amerks continue hot streak by topping Syracuse

The Rochester Americans won their fourth straight game Friday night, a 4-2 victory over Syracuse at the Blue Cross Arena.

Scott Wilson scored twice with C.J. Smith and Casey Mittelstadt rounding out the Amerks’ goals.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was solid in net. He made 31 saves over a full 60 minutes of work.

Rochester improved to 24-13-2-4 overall and moved into a tie for second place in the AHL North Division with Utica.

Both teams have 54 points and are four points back of the division-leading Belleville Senators.

Wilson opened the scoring in the first period by finishing off a breakaway with a wrist shot past former Rochester goalie Scott Wedgewood.

Syracuse tied the game on a goal from Daniel Walcott but fell behind again on Mittelstadt’s goal.

He squeezed a shot under the crossbar for a 2-1 Amerks advantage.

Wilson made it 3-1 for Rochester in the third period. While the Crunch got within one, Smith’s tally was the clincher.

Rochester was without the services of Jean-Sebastian Dea, who was called up to the Sabres earlier Friday.

The Amerks will play at Binghamton tonight at 7:05 p.m.