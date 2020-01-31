High School Extra: O'Hara wins on Hopkins' late heroics

Sophomore Tyreke Hopkins was the hero of the game for Cardinal O’Hara in a nailbiting 80-79 boys basketball victory over Bishop Timon-St. Jude on Friday night.

Hopkins hit a jumper from the foul line with seven seconds to spare for the lead and raced to the other end of the court, where he made a crucial block to save the day for the Hawks.

The win moved Cardinal O’Hara into a tie with Timon for first place in the Monsignor Martin ‘B’ division with three division wins each.

Chris Wright led the Hawks with a career-high 22 points.

Coach Tony Pulvirenti said his team had success switching defenses back and forth from man to zone, something his team had practiced.

“We were pretty engaged in doing it,” he said.”

SHA, Lake Shore advance

Sacred Heart and Lake Shore each won close games to advance to the finals of the Frontier girls basketball tournament.

Siobhan Ryan had a team-best 20 points for Sacred Heart in a 70-66 come-from-behind win over Hamburg.

Lauren McCrea added 19 points, a personal best for the junior.

The Sharks were down by seven at halftime, 43-36, but held the Bulldogs to 13 in the third quarter to get back in the game.

Lake Shore outlasted host Frontier, 35-32, to advance to the championship round.

Jaydn Jones led the Eagles with 13 points as Sophie Snyder had 11.

Amherst gets OT victory

Amherst stayed atop the ECIC II boys basketball standings with a 71-66 overtime triumph over West Seneca East.

Senior Jaylen Stewart matched a career-high 33 points and added 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Amherst sits in first place in the division at 12-4 with a perfect 8-0 league record.

The Trojans lead by two at halftime and increased their lead to five points late in the game.

A backdoor layup from Myles Cooper, assisted by Stewart, tied the game to force overtime, where the Tigers took control.

Amherst won the tipoff and scored immediately on a layup and did not let East get back into the game.

Will North keeps pace

Williamsville North kept in contention in ECIC I girls basketball by downing Clarence, 49-44.

Jada Ghee had 22 points, including six 3-pointers, to pace the Spartans. They stay in contention for the league crown with Jamestown and Orchard Park.

Lancaster takes top seed

The Lancaster federation hockey team clinched the first seed in the division with a 5-4 comeback win over Canisius.

Max Richter had a hat trick that helped to erase a 3-1 Crusaders lead. He scored a goal to close the second period and another open the third period, tying the game at three.

Canisius added a fourth goal but Richter evened the score again with just over five minutes to spare.

Jesse Calhoun had the game-winner with two minutes left in the game for Lancaster.

St. Joe’s wins MMAA title

Caleb Lesswing pinned Austin Hill in the 285-pound match to break a tie and win the Monsignor Martin wrestling title for St. Joe’s over St. Francis, 45-39.

It was the Marauders’ first league championship since the 2016-17 campaign.

Lesswing’s pinfall victory capped off a big St. Joe’s comeback. The Marauders were down 26-7 after the 132-pound match.

St. Joe’s got pinfall victories in the 160 and 170 pound matches to cut the Raiders’ lead to 33-27 before tying the meet.

Iroquois added to tourney

Iroquois will compete at the NYSPHSAA Dual Meet wrestling championships on Saturday after Saranac High School dropped out due to a flu outbreak.

The Chiefs will compete in Division II in the tournament. They are slated to wrestle in the first round against Section VIII’s Cold Spring Harbor.

Pool play will continue with two more rounds before the semifinal round begins at 3 p.m.

Lancaster, Niagara Wheatfield and Falconer are the other Section VI teams competing at the championships.