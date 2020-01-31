Claudine Ewing has been officially named the weekend anchor at WGRZ-TV (Channel 2), replacing her good friend Ron Plants in the position.

The announcement was made at the end of the station’s 5 p.m. newscast Friday.

"It is nice to be able to do this in your hometown," said Ewing.

Ewing has been one of several members of the Channel 2 staff working the weekend shift during Plants’ absence over the last several months for undisclosed reasons.

“Ron is doing well and working part-time in an off the air role,” said Channel 2 co-anchor Maryalice Demler.

Plants apparently isn’t ready to go on the air and did not appear on the newscast, but he released a statement read by Demler.

“I have known Claudine as a colleague and personal friend for some 20 years and I can’t think of anybody better to take this position,” wrote Plants.

Channel 2 showed some video of Ewing’s career achievements after her new assignment was announced.

The highly respected, Emmy-winning journalist has worked in the media for more than 27 years, starting in radio. The SUNY Buffalo State graduate began her TV career at WIVB-TV, but moved to WGRZ in 1998.